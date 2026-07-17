That Touch in the Air Was Pure Class #nwsl #soccer #football
Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2026
- 42,175 Strong. Next Stop: NYC in 2028. - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit's Leicy Santos and Tara Rudd Earn Goal and Assist of the Week - Washington Spirit
- Lindsey Heaps Officially Eligible for Denver Summit FC and NWSL Matchplay - Denver Summit FC
- Angel City Football Club Announces Two Additions to Sporting Staff - Angel City FC
- Orlando Pride Signs Forward Zoe Matthews Through End of 2026 Season - Orlando Pride
- The Comeback Starts Now: Utah Royals FC V. Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Loans Campbell to Lexington SC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Ends Two-Match Home Stint against Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC and San Jose Earthquakes Announce Multi-Year Partnership with LaCroix - Bay FC
- Chicago Stars FC and StubHub Announce New Strategic Partnership - Chicago Stars FC
- Orlando Pride Defeated by Boston Legacy FC 1-0 - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Tops Washington Spirit in Front of Record-Breaking Crowd at Citi Field - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Spirit Falls to Gotham FC in Queens Classic - Washington Spirit
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Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- 42,175 Strong. Next Stop: NYC in 2028.
- Gotham FC Loans Campbell to Lexington SC
- Gotham FC Tops Washington Spirit in Front of Record-Breaking Crowd at Citi Field
- Gotham FC Sets NYC Women's Sports Record with Sellout at Citi Field
- Purce, Schupansky Re-Enter Gotham FC Lineup for the Queens Classic