Thanksgiving Gameday

November 24, 2022







It's GAMEDAY! The Havoc take to Roto-Rooter Ice at the VBC tonight for the annual Thanksgiving Night game vs Birmingham! Bring new or gently used teddy bears and throw them on the ice after the first Havoc goal! Donated stuffed animals will benefit Toys for Tots!

Got family in town for Thanksgiving? Secure discounted tickets with your group purchase of 10 tickets or more!

Tickets are selling fast for tonight, so secure yours now by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office (starting at 5:00pm), or online via Ticketmaster.

