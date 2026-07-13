Thanks World, We'll Take It from Here: Come Kick It
Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
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Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026
- Atlanta United and Team Captain Miguel Almirón Join Largest MLS Season Restart Campaign in History - Atlanta United FC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- D.C. United Acquires El Salvador International Nathan Ordaz from LAFC - D.C. United
- LAFC Acquires $2.375 Million in Cash from D.C. United in Exchange for Forward Nathan Ordaz - Los Angeles FC
- PayPal Park Epicenter Music Series to Host Back 2 the Bay on August 13 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- New England Revolution Launch Campaign to Welcome New Fans Featuring Matt Turner as MLS Season Returns - New England Revolution
- MLS Launches Largest Coordinated Campaign in League History Ahead of Season Return - MLS
- New England Revolution Retain U.S. International Goalkeeper Matt Turner - New England Revolution
- U.S. Women's National Team to Face World No. 1 Ranked Spain in October Matches in Washington, D.C. and Chester, PA. - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Signs Defender Júnior Alonso - Atlanta United FC
- Charlotte FC Signs Forward Allan Saint-Maximin to Designated Player Contract - Charlotte FC
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