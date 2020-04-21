Thank You for Participating in the 2020 Dock Dash Virtual 5K Run

The Stockton Ports organization wants to take a moment and thank our community and fans for their participation in the Inaugural 2020 Dock Dash Virtual 5K Run.

While we all wish we could be together at Banner Island cheering on the Ports, it was great to see people all across our nation exercising for a good cause.

Participation last weekend included 14 states, two countries and five fellow MiLB teams.

Your support helped the Ports organization raise over $1,600 for local organizations to benefit those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you for joining our virtual community and running/walking for a great cause. We look forward to welcoming all of our fans back to Banner Island Ballpark, but in the mean time please stay home and stay safe.

