Thank You Fans - Letter from Wind Surge Leadership

October 4, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







To the Wind Surge Community,

On behalf of the entire Wind Surge staff, we want to take a moment to thank you for an incredible inaugural season. When we first stepped foot in Wichita in 2018, Lou, Jordan and Matt saw immediately the potential for professional baseball in Wichita. We are grateful to the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, our corporate partners, and of course, our fans for embracing us over the past 36 months.

2021 has been an exciting year, one that began with little advance notice, having received a schedule from MLB in late February, and we weren't sure what to expect. But from our very first event on April 10th when we hosted Wichita State baseball versus the University of Houston, to Opening Day on May 11th, to the first ever playoff game at Riverfront Stadium on September 24th, you, our fans and sponsors, have given us your support and exhibited passion and energy throughout the season.

It has been a fun year on the field, with Jose Miranda leading #WalkOffCity in May and June, winning the inaugural Propeller Series against rival Tulsa in August, and hearing the roar of the crowd at the Double-A Championship playoff game when YOUR 2021 Wichita Wind Surge were announced. You have been here, and been loud, every step of the way.

We know there are things we can do better, and rest assured we are already hard at work planning for 2022. We want every fan's experience to be special, from the time you walk into the ballpark to the moment you leave. From ticketing to operations to concessions to game entertainment, our goal is to continue raising the bar for ourselves and meeting your expectations every season.

Thank you again for your support this season. Without you, there is no Wind Surge Baseball. But if we learned anything this year it is that without a doubt, Wichita is indeed a baseball town.

We look forward to seeing you at Riverfront Stadium on April 8 for Opening Day 2022!

Sincerely,

Jordan Kobritz (Partner/CEO), Matt White (General Partner/CFO), Jane Schwechheimer (General Partner) and the entire Wichita Wind Surge staff

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from October 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.