Thank You C's Fans

With the loss tonight, the 2022 Vancouver Canadians Season has concluded. Fans who have purchased single game tickets or group tickets for Game 4 (Saturday) or Game 5 (Sunday) will receive a refund to your credit card (or original method of payment).

You will receive the credit within a certain amount of days, depending on your card issuer's policies. Please allow for 2 weeks for refund to appear on your statement.

For fans who purchased with cash or debit, please contact the Box Office directly by emailing [email protected] to schedule a time to receive your refund.

Any ticket credits that were used to purchase playoff tickets, please allow for 10-business days to see the credit on your My C's Ticket Account.

On behalf of the Vancouver Canadians, we would like to THANK YOU for your incredible support this season.

After not playing a single game in 2020 and playing south of the border in 2021, we can't stress enough how amazing it was to have fans back in the stands in 2022 at Nat Bailey Stadium creating great memories on and off the field.

We look forward to hosting your family and friends again next season and creating some more lifelong memories. Until next year, we hope that the memories of the majestic home runs, walk-off wins, diving catches, Fireworks Extravaganzas will keep you warm during the off season.

