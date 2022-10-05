TEXtoberfest Returns to Constellation Field on October 8

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will be hosting their second-annual TEXtoberfest, presented by Bud Light, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Constellation Field.

Tickets for TEXtoberfest, which will run from 7-11 p.m., begin at $25 and child tickets start at $15. Each ticket includes entry into the event and a chance to take on-field batting practice at the home of the Houston Astros' Triple A affiliate. Parking for the event is free.

People can purchase tickets and get more information by visiting the following link at slspacecowboys.com: https://atmilb.com/3SGAzCG.

TEXtoberfest will include tastings of over 15 types of drinks from a selection of six Texas Breweries and distilleries, as well as ballpark fare at Constellation Field concession stands. An adult ticket that includes 10 tastings can be purchased for $35.

There are also numerous VIP packages available for purchase. A $75 package includes a buffet with exclusive access and entrance to the H-E-B Picnic Plaza, a private bar, quicker access to on-field batting practice, a Space Cowboys commemorative cup and 10 tasting samples. There is also a $60 VIP package that does not include the tasting samples.

Fan experience areas of Constellation Field, including Moonshot Alley and the Galaxy Gifts Team Store will be open throughout the event. There will also be oversized board games and cornhole for patrons to take part in.

