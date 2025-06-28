Texoma FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video
In highest-scoring match in USL Jägermeister Cup history, Phoenix Rising FC tops Texoma FC in Group 2 clash at Historic Bearcat Stadium, 5-4, to claim first cup victory; Texoma's Diego Pepi records brace, Phoenix's Charlie Dennis tallies hat trick before Emil Cuello scores Rising's winner in sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.
