Texoma FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC YouTube Video







In highest-scoring match in USL Jägermeister Cup history, Phoenix Rising FC tops Texoma FC in Group 2 clash at Historic Bearcat Stadium, 5-4, to claim first cup victory; Texoma's Diego Pepi records brace, Phoenix's Charlie Dennis tallies hat trick before Emil Cuello scores Rising's winner in sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org







United Soccer League One Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.