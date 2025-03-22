Texoma FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







Goals from Mark Doyle and Kempes Tekiela powered One Knoxville SC to a 2-0 win over Texoma FC in the expansion side's league debut at Sherman Bearcat Stadium.

