Texoma FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Goals from Mark Doyle and Kempes Tekiela powered One Knoxville SC to a 2-0 win over Texoma FC in the expansion side's league debut at Sherman Bearcat Stadium.
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from March 22, 2025
- Texoma FC Fall 2-0 to One Knoxville SC - Texoma FC
- Spokane Velocity FC Battles FC Naples in a Fierce Match Up - Spokane Velocity FC
- Arsenal Academy Product Patrick Staszewski Joins Texoma FC - Texoma FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.