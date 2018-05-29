Texas Stars Win American Hockey League's Western Conference Championship
May 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The Texas Stars have won the Robert W. Clarke Trophy as the American Hockey League's Western Conference champions for 2017-18, claiming the title with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Rockford IceHogs in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Monday night.
The Stars are heading to the Calder Cup Finals for the third time in the franchise's nine-year history. They will take on the Eastern Conference champion Toronto Marlies in the best-of-seven Finals beginning Saturday afternoon.
Guided by head coach Derek Laxdal, the Stars - the top development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars - finished second in the AHL's Pacific Division with a record of 38-24-8-6 (90 points, .592) before defeating the Ontario Reign (3-1) in the division semifinals, the Tucson Roadrunners (4-1) in the division finals and the IceHogs (4-2) in the conference finals. The Stars reached the Calder Cup Finals in their inaugural season in 2009-10, and won the championship in 2013-14.
Established in 1990, the AHL's Western Conference championship trophy honors the late Robert W. Clarke. Mr. Clarke served as the Chairman of the AHL's Board of Governors from 1967-94, and in 1956 he played an instrumental role in the formation of the Rochester Americans, one of the most successful franchises in AHL history.
2018 Calder Cup Finals (best-of-7)
N1-Toronto Marlies vs. P2-Texas Stars
Game 1 - Sat., June 2 - Texas at Toronto, 4:00
Game 2 - Sun., June 3 - Texas at Toronto, 4:00
Game 3 - Tue., June 5 - Toronto at Texas, 8:00
Game 4 - Thu., June 7 - Toronto at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 - Sat., June 9 - Toronto at Texas, 8:00
*Game 6 - Tue., June 12 - Texas at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 7 - Thu., June 14 - Texas at Toronto, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2018
- Calder Cup Finals Schedule Announce for Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Marlies to Face Texas Stars in Calder Cup Finals - Toronto Marlies
- Texas Stars Win American Hockey League's Western Conference Championship - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.