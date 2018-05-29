Texas Stars Win American Hockey League's Western Conference Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The Texas Stars have won the Robert W. Clarke Trophy as the American Hockey League's Western Conference champions for 2017-18, claiming the title with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Rockford IceHogs in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Monday night.

The Stars are heading to the Calder Cup Finals for the third time in the franchise's nine-year history. They will take on the Eastern Conference champion Toronto Marlies in the best-of-seven Finals beginning Saturday afternoon.

Guided by head coach Derek Laxdal, the Stars - the top development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars - finished second in the AHL's Pacific Division with a record of 38-24-8-6 (90 points, .592) before defeating the Ontario Reign (3-1) in the division semifinals, the Tucson Roadrunners (4-1) in the division finals and the IceHogs (4-2) in the conference finals. The Stars reached the Calder Cup Finals in their inaugural season in 2009-10, and won the championship in 2013-14.

Established in 1990, the AHL's Western Conference championship trophy honors the late Robert W. Clarke. Mr. Clarke served as the Chairman of the AHL's Board of Governors from 1967-94, and in 1956 he played an instrumental role in the formation of the Rochester Americans, one of the most successful franchises in AHL history.

2018 Calder Cup Finals (best-of-7)

N1-Toronto Marlies vs. P2-Texas Stars

Game 1 - Sat., June 2 - Texas at Toronto, 4:00

Game 2 - Sun., June 3 - Texas at Toronto, 4:00

Game 3 - Tue., June 5 - Toronto at Texas, 8:00

Game 4 - Thu., June 7 - Toronto at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sat., June 9 - Toronto at Texas, 8:00

*Game 6 - Tue., June 12 - Texas at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 7 - Thu., June 14 - Texas at Toronto, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

