TEXAS STARS MEDIA RELEASE - Second Round Schedule Announced vs. Roadrunners

April 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team's second-round playoff schedule for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Stars will square off against the Tucson Roadrunners in a best-of-seven format for the Pacific Division Finals. Tickets for Game 3, Game 4 and Game 5 (if necessary) at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will be on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. CST. Call 512-GO-STARS or visit http://www.texasstars.com for the most updated information.

Pacific Division Finals:

Game 1 - Wednesday, May 2 - Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m. CST

Game 2 - Friday, May 4 - Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m. CST

Game 3 - Monday, May 7 - Tucson at Texas, 7 p.m. CST

Game 4 - Wednesday, May 9 - Tucson at Texas, 7 p.m. CST

*Game 5 - Friday, May 11 - Tucson at Texas, 7 p.m. CST

*Game 6 - Sunday, May 13 - Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m. CST

*Game 7 - Monday, May 14 - Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m. CST

*if necessary

The Stars eliminated the Ontario Reign in four games (3-1) in the opening round to advance while the Roadrunners also defeated the San Jose Barracuda in four games (3-1). Tucson was the Pacific Division champion during the regular season. Head-to-head, Tucson won three of the four matchups against Texas in the regular season.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the team's 10th anniversary season in 2018-19 are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.