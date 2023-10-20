Texas Roadhouse Teams up with the Rockers

October 20, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser - The Motor City Rockers are proud to announce their partnership with Texas Roadhouse. Known for its legendary food and legendary service, the partnership with the Sterling Heights and Roseville Texas Roadhouse is an exciting addition to the Motor City family.

Texas Roadhouse is famous for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, made-from-scratch sides, and fresh-baked bread. By partnering with Texas Roadhouse, the Motor City Rockers will be provided with homemade meals to fuel them for the games.

Not only providing the team with meals, but Texas Roadhouse will also be sponsoring a "Rocker of the Game". A "Rockstar of the Game" is three kids chosen from the game to compete in an air guitar competition to become the "Rockstar of the Game". The fans will choose the "Rockstar" by loudly cheering for their choice of "Rockstar". The chosen kids will receive a $10 dollar gift card to Texas Roadhouse.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.