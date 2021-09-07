Texas RHP Drew Anderson Joins Round Rock on Rehab

September 7, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







EL PASO, Texas - Welcome back, Drew! The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday afternoon that RHP Drew Anderson is joining the Round Rock Express to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment. Round Rock faces the El Paso Chihuhauas (San Diego Padres affiliate) tonight at 7:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park.

Anderson has been sidelined since August 23 after being added to the Rangers' COVID-19 Related Injury List. In four games, including a start, with Texas following a July 30 promotion from Round Rock, Anderson is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA (6 ER/11.0 IP), three strikeouts and three walks. He made his Rangers debut on July 31 against the Seattle Mariners with 3.0 shoutout innings of relief that included just four hits.

The Reno, Nevada native began the season on Round Rock's Opening Day roster and quickly became one of the team's most reliable starting pitchers, posting a 4-5 record to go along with a 3.15 ERA (24 ER/68.2 IP) in 14 games, including 12 starts. When Anderson was promoted to Texas in late July, he led the Triple-A West League in ERA, strikeouts (85) and opponent batting average (.213). He also ranked among league leaders in innings pitched (4th, 68.2), winning percentage (10th, .444) and WHIP (3rd, 1.19).

The 27-year-old captured Triple-A West League Pitcher of the Week honors for July 19-25 after blanking the Reno Aces in 6.0 strong innings of work during a start on July 24. The effort came on the heels of Anderson's strongest start of the season, an 8.0-inning shutout of the Sacramento River Cats on July 18.

Anderson has combined to go 37-32 in the minor leagues with a 3.47 ERA (214 ER/554.2 IP) across his 10-year professional career. He owns a lifetime .228 opponent batting average to go along with 502 career punchouts. Prior to his time with Texas, Anderson logged major league service time with the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-2019) and Chicago White Sox (2020). He is 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA (30 ER/33.1 IP) in 14 games, including two starts, in his Major League career. Anderson was originally selected by Philadelphia in the 21st round of the 2012 June Draft.

The Express close out their six-game series against the Chihuahuas on Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. Round Rock LHP Brock Burke (1-5, 6.44) is scheduled to start opposite El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-7, 4.82). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. The E-Train returns home to Dell Diamond on Thursday, September 9 to face the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.