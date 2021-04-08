Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Houston

Game notes, rosters and lineups for tonight's Alternate Training Site exhibition game between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are attached. First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Tonight's exhibition game is expected to be approximately 10 innings.

STARTING PITCHERS:

Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 0.00) | Rangers: RHP Jason Bahr (0-0, 0.00)

OUT OF THE 'PEN:

Scheduled to pitch for the Rangers after starter RHP Jason Bahr, in no particular order, are RHP Joe Barlow, RHP Blake Bass, RHP Jharel Cotton, RHP Sam Gaviglio, RHP Jimmy Herget and RHP Jake Lemoine.

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE:

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

FAN ATTENDANCE:

Tonight's exhibition game is open to Round Rock Express Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders only. Media are invited to attend but must apply for credentials.

NEXT EXHIBITION GAME:

Monday, April 12 | 6:05 p.m. | Texas Rangers ATS at Houston Astros ATS | Whataburger Field | Corpus Christi, TX

Triple-A West League Stories from April 8, 2021

