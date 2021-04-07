Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Houston

STARTING PITCHERS:

Astros: RHP Tyler Ivey (0-0, 0.00) | Rangers: LHP Hyeon-jong Yang (0-0, 0.00)

OUT OF THE 'PEN:

Scheduled to pitch for the Rangers after starter LHP Hyeon-jong Yang, in no particular order, are RHP Drew Anderson, LHP Brett Martin, RHP Michael Matuella, RHP Spencer Patton, RHP Cole Uvila, RHP Nick Vincent, RHP Colin Wiles and RHP Hunter Wood.

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE:

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

FAN ATTENDANCE:

Tonight's exhibition game is open to Round Rock Express Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders only. Media are invited to attend but must apply for credentials.

ROSTER MOVE:

The Texas Rangers announced the following roster move prior to tonight's exhibition game against Houston:

ADD: LHP Brett Martin (from Texas - AL - Major League rehab assignment)

NEXT EXHIBITION GAME:

Thursday, April 8 | 4:05 p.m. | Houston Astros ATS at Texas Rangers ATS | Dell Diamond

