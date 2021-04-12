Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - at Houston

April 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







Game notes, rosters and lineups for tonight's Alternate Training Site exhibition game between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are attached. First pitch at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tonight's exhibition game is expected to be approximately 10 innings.

STARTING PITCHERS:

Rangers: RHP Drew Anderson (0-0, 0.00) | Astros: RHP Jairo Solis (0-0, 0.00)

OUT OF THE 'PEN:

Scheduled to pitch for the Rangers after starter RHP Drew Anderson, in no particular order, are RHP Joe Barlow, RHP Jimmy Herget, RHP Jake Lemoine, RHP Spencer Patton, LHP Joely RodrÃ­guez, RHP Cole Uvila and RHP Nick Vincent.

ROSTER MOVE:

The Texas Rangers announced the following roster move prior to tonight's exhibition game against Houston:

ADD: LHP Joely RodrÃ­guez (from Texas - AL - Major League rehab assignment)

TAXI SQUAD:

In accordance with Major League Baseball roster regulations for the 2021 season, the Rangers will carry a five-man Taxi Squad that is permitted to travel with the club for road games. Texas' Taxi Squad for their current road series against Tampa Bay includes RHP Hunter Wood, LHP Hyeon-jong Yang, C Drew Butera, INF Andy IbÃ¡ñez and OF Adolis GarcÃ­a.

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE:

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

NEXT EXHIBITION GAME:

Tuesday, April 13 | 4:05 p.m. | Texas Rangers ATS at Houston Astros ATS | Whataburger Field | Corpus Christi, TX

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.