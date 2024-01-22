Texas Rangers' 2024 Winter Caravan Stops in Cleburne Wednesday, January 24

Arlington, Texas- The World Series Champion Texas Rangers' 2024 Kroger Winter Caravan, presented by Coca-Cola, makes its next stop in Cleburne, Texas, on Wednesday, January 24.

Wednesday's event at La Moderna Field, home of the Cleburne Railroaders, will take place from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and feature photo opportunities with the Commissioner's Trophy and former Rangers left fielder and current Railroaders manager Pete Incaviglia.

More information is available at ilovetexasbaseball.com.

Media availability at La Moderna Field will be from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Those wishing to attend the media availability are asked to email Cleburne Railroaders Assistant GM, Kay Goodell, at kgoodell@railroaderbaseball.com.

Winter Caravan schedule in Cleburne:

5:00 - 6:00 p.m.: Media availability at La Moderna Field (1906 Brazzle Blvd, Cleburne, TX 76033)

6:00 - 8:00 p.m.: Winter Caravan Event at La Moderna Field

