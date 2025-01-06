Texas Legends vs. Windy City Bulls - Game Highlights
January 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 6, 2025
- Damion Baugh Ties Franchise Record 21 Assists - Westchester Knicks
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends Fall to Windy City Bulls in Nail-Biting Rematch
- Legends Outlast Windy City Bulls in Thrilling Road Victory
- Legends Fall Short to Maine Celtics in New Years Eve Clash
- Legends Sign Tanner Holden, Waive Babatunde Akingbola
- Legends Drop Regular Season Opener to OKC Blue