Texas Legends vs. Windy City Bulls - Game Highlights
January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2025
- Vipers Secure First Victory of Regular Season - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Windy City Drops Home Contest to Texas - Windy City Bulls
- Sioux Falls Handed 110-96 Loss to Santa Cruz - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Raptors 905 Stun the Spurs - Raptors 905
- Charge Split Pair with Swarm - Cleveland Charge
- Greensboro Swarm Surge To Victory On '80s Night - Greensboro Swarm
- Legends Outlast Windy City Bulls in Thrilling Road Victory - Texas Legends
- Maine Celtics Stampede Herd for Win - Maine Celtics
- Gold Take Their First Loss of the Regular Season against the Long Island Nets - Grand Rapids Gold
- Herd Stifled by the Celtics - Wisconsin Herd
- Timberwolves Awarded Tristen Newton off Waivers - Iowa Wolves
- Stockton Kings Defeat Memphis Hustle - Stockton Kings
- Hustle Drop Contest to Kings in Stockton - Memphis Hustle
- Skyforce Duo Earns Monthly NBA G League Honors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Greensboro Swarm and Domino's Pizza to Present 80s Night - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: vs Warriors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.