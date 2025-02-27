Texas Legends vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce - Game Highlights
February 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 27, 2025
- Birmingham Squadron Conclude Road Trip with Loss at Windy City - Birmingham Squadron
- Skyforce Sweeps Legends 125-107 in Sixth-Straight Home Victory - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Legends Drop Second Straight to Sioux Falls Skyforce - Texas Legends
- Timberwolves Sign Bones Hyland to Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wolves
- Timberwolves Sign Jaylen Clark - Iowa Wolves
- Spurs Outlast Nets, 124-121 - Austin Spurs
- College Park Skyhawks Coaches and Players Team up with West Clayton Elementary School for Youth Mentorship Experience - College Park Skyhawks
- Robert Baker to Sign with EuroLeague Club - Osceola Magic
- Hustle Tip-Off Road Trip with Loss to Stockton - Memphis Hustle
- College Park Dkyhawks Coaching Staff Educates High School Coaches from the Southside - College Park Skyhawks
- Stars Win Streak Stretches to Five with Comeback Victory over College Park - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends Drop Second Straight to Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Legends Fall Short in Road Battle against Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Legends Acquire Zhaire Smith in Trade with Cleveland Charge
- Texas Legends Waive Guard Matt Norman
- Legends Bounce Back with Commanding Win over Rip City Remix