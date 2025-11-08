Texas Legends vs. Osceola Magic - Game Highlights
Published on November 8, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 8, 2025
- Remix Roll Past Warriors, 120-107, in Season Opener - Rip City Remix
- Santa Cruz Warriors Drop Opening Night Match, 120-107, to the Rip City Remix - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Texas Legends Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Texas Legends Announce 2025-2026 Broadcast Schedule
- Legends Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster Following G League Draft
- Legends Acquire Two Interantional Picks from Motor City
- Legends Acquire 2026 First and Second Round Picks in Trade with Blue