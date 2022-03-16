Texas League Returning in 2022

SAN ANTONIO - Minor League Baseball announced today the return of the historical names for the 11 leagues that comprise the player development system for Major League Baseball's 30 clubs. Beginning in the 2022 season, the Double-A Central will return to being known as the Texas League.

"Major League Baseball is pleased to restore the historic names for each of the minor leagues that our fans are familiar with," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development.

During the 2021 season, the leagues had regional names while the rights to the use of the historic league names were in the process of being acquired.

"The Texas League means so much to many of us who have worked here over the years and know its history," said Burl Yarbrough, Missions Team President and Texas League Hall of Fame member. "I know a lot of my colleagues are very happy today."

The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club began in the Texas League during their inaugural season in 1888. After a brief period with the South Texas League, the San Antonio Missions were members of the Texas League from 1907 - 2018.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 116th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased exclusively online. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

