Texas League Championship Series Schedule Set

September 10, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





Below are Dates, Venues and Game Times for this week's TLCS.

Game 1: Tuesday, September 11, 2018: San Antonio @ Tulsa - ONEOK Field (7:05 PM)

Game 2: Wednesday, September 12, 2018: San Antonio @ Tulsa - ONEOK Field (7:05 PM)

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - Travel Day

Game 3: Friday, September 14, 2018: Tulsa @ San Antonio - Wolff Stadium (7:05 PM)

Game 4 (if necessary): Saturday, September 15, 2018: Tulsa @ San Antonio - Wolff Stadium (7:05 PM)

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, September 16, 2018: Tulsa @ San Antonio - Wolff Stadium (6:05 PM)

