Texarkana Twins Add Power to the Roster

Texarkana, USA - The Texarkana Twins announced on Thursday two more signings for the 2019 season in Dallas Baptist University Christian Boulware and University of New Mexico's Matthew Foster.

Boulware, a native of Corinth, TX, is in his first season at Dallas Baptist University, but before there, he attended Panola Junior College. He earned First Team All-Region and All-Conference honors in his second season at Panola. Christian finished 10th in the nation at the NJCAA Division I level in home runs with 19. His 19 home runs also tied a single-season school record. That season he posted a .323 batting average and drove in 59 runs while leading the team with a .687 slugging percentage. During his freshman season at Panola, he was named a First Team All-Region selection where he hit .320 with 12 home runs and 58 RBI.

Christian should help form up a powerful middle of the line-up for the Twins. While Christian is primarily a catcher, he should see some time at the DH spot and potentially in the field some also.

Matthew Foster, a native of Plano, Texas, is in his freshman season with the Lobos. The left-hander has appeared in four games at UNM while pitching in six innings with six strikeouts. Foster was named to the 2018 Perfect Game Preseason All-American in the Texas Region. He also earned Perfect Game Preseason Underclassmen All-American honors in 2017.

Come support your Texarkana Twins and join our boys when the season starts on May 29 when the Twins host the Baton Rouge Rougarou at 7:05 p.m. at George Dobson Field.

