Testa, Kelly, Coromato Named Dirty Birds Coaching Staff

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announced today that two familiar faces will be seen on the field and coaching staff for the 2022 season. Joe Testa and Scott Kelly will join Field Manager Billy Horn as the Pitching Coach and Hitting Coach while Anthony Coromato will be the Dirty Birds' Bench Coach for the 2022 season.

Joe Testa returns to Charleston for the 2022 season as the Pitching Coach and will be on the active-player roster for the Dirty Birds. Before pitching in the starting rotation for the Dirty Birds in 2021 with 51 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched, Testa made appearances in the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals organizations. "I was fortunate enough to have the chance to pitch for this city last season and loved it. I became close with the whole team, so to be able to come back and coach with them is an amazing opportunity for me" Joe Testa said.

Testa is joined by Scott Kelly as the Hitting Coach for the Dirty Birds. Kelly returns for the 2022 season as the Hitting Coach and will also be on the active-player roster for the Dirty Birds. Before Kelly's time playing both infield, outfield and batting .306 with a .408 on-base percentage for the Dirty Birds, he spent 6 seasons with the Somerset Patriots. "Scott Kelly is a fan favorite, on the field and in the dugout. He is a stand-up guy that everyone just loves to be around. His knowledge of the league will be an incredible asset this season for our team" said Dirty Birds' Field Manager Billy Horn.

Anthony Coromato joins Testa and Kelly as the Bench Coach to round out the 2022 Charleston Dirty Birds' coaching staff. Coromato spent the 2021 season as a volunteer coach with the High Point Rockers after playing for them during the 2019 season. "It is a privilege to be joining the Dirty Birds coaching staff. I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to working with Billy and the rest of the coaches to help put a fun and successful product on the field for our fans" said Anthony Coromato.

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

