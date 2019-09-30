Terry Reynolds Named President of the Florida State League

Clearwater, Fla. - The Florida State League today announced longtime baseball executive Terry Reynolds will become the league's new president on Jan. 1, 2020. Reynolds will take over for retiring league president Ken Carson, who ran the league for the past five seasons.

Reynolds, who has served as special assistant to the general manager for the Cincinnati Reds since 2016, has spent 42 years in various capacities in the professional baseball ranks and was inducted into the Florida State League Hall of Fame in 2010.

"I am very honored to become the next Florida State League President as my roots are very deep in what I consider to be the finest professional baseball league in all the minor leagues," said Reynolds. "The league is on very solid ground thanks to current league president Ken Carson and former league president Chuck Murphy and I look forward to carrying on the great tradition that they have established."

"We had a tremendous pool of candidates to choose from and we are thrilled to have Terry re-join the Florida State League family," said Mike Bauer, the chairman of the league's search committee. "Terry has a lifetime of experience in baseball and is highly regarded throughout the game, and we look forward to seeing where he takes the Florida State League in the future."

Reynolds began his career in baseball in 1978 as an administrative assistant with the Albuquerque Dukes of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League before being named general manager of the Daytona Beach Astros in the Florida State League in 1979. The following season, he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers organization as assistant general manager of the Vero Beach Dodgers, beginning a span of 25 years in the Dodgers organization. As General Manager of the Florida State League's Vero Beach Dodgers, Reynolds was named the league's Executive of the Year in 1980, 1983 and 1985. He was named The Sporting News' Minor League Executive of the Year in 1983 and the Florida Diamond Club Executive of the Year in 1986.

Following his stint with Vero Beach, Reynolds served as director of Dodgertown in 1988 before serving as assistant director of scouting from 1989-1990. Reynolds was director of domestic and international scouting for the Dodgers from 1991-1998, while also serving as coordinator of winter baseball during the 1993-1996 seasons.

In January 2004, Reynolds joined the Cincinnati Reds organization as director of amateur scouting, a post he held for three years before being named senior director of player development. Following the 2010 season, he was named Cincinnati's senior director of professional and global scouting and in 2016 was named special assistant to the general manager, player development.

In 2011, Reynolds was inducted into the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation Hall of Fame.

"I commend the Florida State League search committee on their selection of Terry Reynolds as their next president," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "My very first job in baseball was working under Terry at Dodgertown in 1981 and he is a proven baseball man who I have no doubt will lead the league to great heights."

Reynolds received a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1976 and received a master's degree in guidance and counseling in 1977 from Siena Heights (MI) College. In 1978, he earned a master's degree in sports administration from Ohio University. Reynolds and his wife, Marie, have a son, Jonathan, and daughter, Kathryn.

