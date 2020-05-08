NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Terry Denike Joins the Roaring 20's Podcast

May 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release

The Royals' Director of Youth Hockey Development Terry Denike joins us for Episode 7 of the Roaring 20's Podcast. Denike, a former Royals netminder, discusses the impact the program will have with youth players in Berks County and how his own experiences playing professionally helped him learn about the importance of development. Sign-ups are available for the Royals Youth Program at https://www.royalshockey.com/en/youthhockey.

Podcast Links

Apple Pods: https://bit.ly/RoaringRoyals

Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/readingroyals

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/69t16ulDrZ0AyyYJ7wxuex

Google Pods: https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82OTg1NWFjL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Check out the Reading Royals Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from May 8, 2020


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Reading Royals Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew