Terrence Shannon Jr. GOES OFF for 33 PTS on 64% FG vs. Vipers
January 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video
Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 11, 2025
- Memphis Hustle Acquire Nate Hinton from Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Memphis Hustle
- Austin Falls to Oklahoma City, 102-92 - Austin Spurs
- Vipers' Quartet Leads Team In Win Over Wolves - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- South Bay's Comeback Falls Short in Stockton - South Bay Lakers
- Rio Grande Valley Downs Iowa, 132-113 - Iowa Wolves
- Birmingham Exacts Revenge on Capital City in Game Two of Back-To-Back - Birmingham Squadron
- Short-Handed Bulls Unable to Hold Off Swarm - Windy City Bulls
- Charge Nab Home Win - Cleveland Charge
- Maine Celtics Downed by Raptors 905 - Maine Celtics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Rio Grande Valley Downs Iowa, 132-113
- Iowa Wolves Complete Three-Team Trade with Memphis Hustle and Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Salt Lake City Stars Hold off the Iowa Wolves, 133-124
- Santa Cruz Warriors Claim Series Win over Iowa Wolves
- Warriors Win First Game Over Wolves, 136-130