Tennessee Smokies to Host a Baseball Game Dedicated to Shrimp

March 3, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies are introducing Shrimp Night, presented by Shrimp Dock, to the 2020 promotional schedule. Shrimp night debuts on National Shrimp Day, May 10, 2020 as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp come to town for a special 5:30pm start time. Shrimp Night also falls on Mother's Day where the Smokies will offer complimentary tickets to all mothers in attendance. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a shrimp shaped neck pillow giveaway presented by Hampton Inn and Suites. Shrimp Night tickets will be available for a 48 hour flash sale from now through Wednesday, March 4 at 11:59 PM.

Patrick Bertoletti, professional food eater, is joining in on all the fun inside Smokies Stadium. Fans have the opportunity to compete against the Chicago native during a food eating contest taking place pregame. Bertoletti, known as "Deep Dish", is excited to come back to the surrounding Knoxville area. The 34-year-old reminisced on his last time in Knoxville saying, "I am looking forward to coming back. I enjoyed the people and hospitality the city had to offer."

Bertoletti started pursuing his professional eating career at the age of 19 after his sister signed him up for a contest and finished third amongst professional eaters as an amateur himself. Now, 15 years later, Deep Dish" holds numerous records as he has traveled all across the country and globe to compete. Some of his favorite "travel destinations include Knoxville and small cities in North Dakota.

Not only do fans have an opportunity to try and out-eat Bertoletti, but three lucky fans have the chance to win $25,000 during a game of "shrimphole". Similar to cornhole, contestants will have four chances to sink three actual jumbo shrimp on a cornhole board. The first contestant to do so will win $25,000.

All food stands will be serving a variety of shrimp inspired meals. Food items include, but are not limited to, popcorn shrimp, shrimp po' boy, Chicago style shrimp, shrimp tacos, and BBQ shrimp. Portable concession stands will be serving peel and eat shrimp. Pioneer Porch, our right field seating area, will be serving a shrimp boil. Suite preorders include cocktail shrimp, coconut shrimp, shrimp scampi, bang bang shrimp, and Cajun fries.

