Tennessee Smokies Reveal 2021 Game Times

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies reveal the 2021 season game times. All Tuesday-Saturday games will be played at 7:00pm and all Sunday games, with the exclusion of July 4, will be played at 2:00pm. July 4 will be played at 7:00pm. The PDF schedule is available online.

The schedule is slated to begin on May 4 and run through September 19. Currently the schedule features six series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, a divisional rival, and the newly formed Rocket City Trash Pandas.

"Every week we are getting closer to having professional baseball back in East Tennessee and thankfully this almost two-year hiatus is finally coming to an end," Tim Volk, Smokies General Manager stated.

The Tennessee Smokies are working closely with local and state officials, along with Major League Baseball to ensure fan and player safety as the season approaches. More information about promotions and policies for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date. Season tickets, mini plans and select group areas are available for purchase now by calling the Tennessee Smokies at 865-286-2300. Individual ticket sales information will also be released at a later date.

