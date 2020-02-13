Tennessee Smokies Release June Promotional Schedule

Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced June's promotional schedule. Two new theme nights are introduced this June. Tickets will be available for a 48 hour flash sale for all June home games from now through Friday, February 14 at 11:59 PM.

Orlando Trip Giveaway Night (June 6) presented by Gatlinburg Town Square by Exploria Resorts is coming back for another magical night inside Smokies Stadium. Every fan 18 years of age or older will have a chance to win an Allegiant Air flight voucher, a family four pack of park passes, and hotel accommodations to Orlando, Florida presented by Gatlinburg Town Square by Exploria Resorts. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet and greet with their favorite costume characters and have their faces painted by Making Faces to enhance the spirit of the night.

On the following day, the Tennessee Smokies will honor former player Jorge Soler. The 2014 Smokies alum had his best statistical season after becoming pro, leading the American League in homeruns, and breaking the record for most homeruns by a Cuban-born player in Major League history with 48. A Homerun King Jorge Soler Bobblehead (June 7) presented by Senior Benefit Insurance will be given out to the first 1,000 fans who enter through the gates.

The Tennessee Smokies are introducing Guinness World Record Night (June 19) presented by Cheerwine and Top Gun Night (June 20) presented by Regal during the only weekend homestand in June. Guinness World Record Night is an opportunity for fans to be a part of history as the Tennessee Smokies attempt to break the record for the most people opening drink cans simultaneously. Top Gun Night, featuring an official logo Top Gun T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Regal, offers fans a night to remember the classic film.

Father's Day (June 21) presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors offers all fathers free admission to the game. Before the game, fathers and their children are invited to play a game of catch and take photos on the field.

America's Friendliest Ballpark will have firework shows on every Friday and Saturday home games starting May 16th through August 22nd presented by Pepsi. The three firework shows in June take place on June 6th, June 19th, & June 20th.

Additional promotions and giveaways will be released later this month.

The full schedule for this season and information regarding single-game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

Southern League Stories from February 13, 2020

Tennessee Smokies Release June Promotional Schedule - Tennessee Smokies

