Tennessee Smokies Fall to the Montgomery Biscuits Opening Night

May 5, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - Tennessee Smokies Opening Night, presented by Bush's Beans came to a crashing halt after the Montgomery Biscuits score a late three run homer to take the win. Christopher Morel was the first Smokies player to cross home plate during the 2021 season off Andy Weber's single in the bottom of the fifth.

Cam Sanders came out of the gate to a powerful start to the season throwing a hitless five innings while accumulating seven strikeouts. Sanders only base runner of the night was on a walk to Cal Stevenson in the second inning. Sanders commented after the game, "I was fired up to be back out there honestly ... When I got back out onto the mound today I didn't have to think about it, I just attacked hitters."

In relief, Luis Lugo, Scott Effross, and Bryan Hudson pitched a combined scoreless three innings while keeping the Montgomery Biscuits in the dugout with multiple one, two, three innings.

Manuel Rodriguez came into close the game and keep the combined no hitter but had an unsuccessful fastball to Montgomery's Rene Pinto who sent the ball over center field to give them the go ahead.

On offense, Christopher Morel secured a triple allowing him to score the only Smokies run in tonight's ballgame. Andy Weber had two hits and the team's only RBI of the night. Additionally, Connor Myers also accounted for one hit in tonight's game.

The Tennessee Smokies face the Montgomery Biscuits again tomorrow evening inside Smokies Stadium at 7pm. Tickets are still available online at smokiesbaseball.com, over the phone by calling (865)286-2300, or by visiting our Box Office anytime between 9am-5pm Monday-Friday. The full schedule can be found by going to smokiesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.