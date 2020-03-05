Tennessee Smokies Debut Sandlot Night in 2020

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies debut Sandlot Night inside Smokies Stadium on July 31, 2020 as they take on the Montgomery Biscuits for a 7:00 PM start time. Chauncey Leopardi, the actor behind the fan-favorite Michael "Squints" Palledorous will be in attendance to meet with fans throughout the night. Leopardi is excited to make his first trip to the surrounding Knoxville area to be a part of Sandlot Night. Sandlot Night tickets will be available for a 48 hour flash sale from now through Friday, March 6 at 11:59 PM.

Leopardi has attended Sandlot themed games all over the country visiting Major and Minor League ball clubs, "I love doing these nights, it's awesome. Minor League Baseball has so much heart and I love being a part of it," Leopardi stated. As the Tennessee Smokies are planning for the upcoming game, fans can expect themed music, on-field games, and meet and greet opportunities with "Squints." The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a Kris Bryant replica jersey giveaway.

The Sandlot has evolved into a classic baseball film. As a childhood actor, Leopardi took a role that has made a lasting impact on many people, including himself. "The Sandlot continues to become a bigger hit as it travels through the generations. Everyone can relate to the film as an all-American story about a group of different kids, baseball, friendship, and hardcore American values that makes everyone fit in and have a chance." When The Sandlot aired in 1993, people believed this story would be around for many years to come.

Leopardi also had an inkling The Sandlot would never be outlived, "The film is stuck in time, relative for all eras." After the films 25th anniversary the original cast members were back together like no time has passed. The friendships redeveloped and filming memories were brought back to life. One of Leopardi's memories during filming was when he almost drowned and needed to be saved by the cute lifeguard. When asked how the kiss was Leopardi said, "It was amazing!"

Leopardi finished with, "The time we shared together playing ball was one of the best summers of our lives. It was work but in between we played and the comradery of the experience was my favorite," The summer in the '60s was all about baseball and making memories at the field, the Tennessee Smokies are planning to do the same this summer.

