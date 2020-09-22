Tennessee Smokies Announce Smokies Fall JuCo Classic to Take Place September 25
September 22, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will host the Smokies Fall JuCo Classic at Smokies Stadium on Friday, September 25. Schools participating will be Walters State Community College, Roane State Community College, and Patrick Henry Community College of Virginia.
Gates open on September 25 and 9am. Games will be 7 inning long contests.
Walters State vs Roane State - 10am first pitch
Roane State vs Patrick Henry - 12:30pm first pitch
Patrick Henry vs Walters State - 3pm first pitch
"We are eager to host some of the top college talent in the area at Smokies Stadium," said Boyd Sports President and COO Chris Allen.
Tickets for the Smokies Fall JuCo Classic will be available at the gate for $5 and will be good the entire day's slate of games. Concessions stands will be open, featuring ballpark favorites.
