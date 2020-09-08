Tennessee Smokies Announce Pitching & Catching Camp to be Hosted at Smokies Stadium September 15 and 16

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will host a two day baseball camp specifically for pitchers and catchers at Smokies Stadium September 15 and 16, 2020. The camp is for players 13-18 years old. The camp will be led by former professional Major League Baseball Player and 2009 Chicago Cubs organization Pitcher of the Year, Casey Coleman.

"Since moving to the area, I've seen how much passion there is for baseball at the youth level. I want to put on camps to allow these young athletes to reach their full potential," said Coleman. "Along with other amazing instructors and former professional players, our goal is to teach each and every player the value of hard work while learning new techniques that will help them become the best player possible."

Along with Coleman, a staff of over 36 combined years of professional playing and coaching experience will lead the instruction, including Carson Newman coaches Pat Brown and Brandon Roberts. Pitchers can look forward to strength training, throwing programs, day-before pitch prep, and individual suggestions to craft their mechanics. Catchers will work on framing, footwork, pitch calling, and pop times, amongst other drills.

"We are proud to host this wonderful opportunity to local young athletes," said Tennessee Smokies General Manager Tim Volk. "This hands-on experience can really benefit each player and give them a once in a lifetime experience at Smokies Stadium."

The fee to register is $150 prior to September 11, and is $175 starting September 12.

For more information and to register for the Pitching and Catching Camp taking place at Smokies Stadium, visit smokiesbaseball.com/pitchingcatchingcamp or contact [email protected]

