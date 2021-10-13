Tennessee Smokies Announce Paul Makres as New Director of Finance

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that Paul Makres will be the Director of Finance, effective today.

Makres brings over 30 years of experience in accounting, finance, and joint-venture environments, previously working for businesses such as Coca-Cola, and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products.

"We are pleased to welcome Paul to the Boyd Sports team," said Boyd Sports CEO Doug Kirchhofer. "He is a talented professional whose broad base of career experience in financial management will be very valuable as Boyd Sports continues to evolve and grow."

A Knoxville native, Makres graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor of science degree in Finance. He has been married for 25 years to his wife Angie and have three children together, daughters Stevie and Danni, and son Brock.

"The Tennessee Smokies and Boyd Sports provide a great family environment to be a part of," said Makres. "This is a great team to have the privilege to work for."

The Tennessee Smokies will commence their 2022 season on Friday, April 8, 2022 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The full schedule and ticket information for next season can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Front Office at 865-286-2300.

