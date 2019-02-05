Tennessee Smokies Announce Opening of Performance Center

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies Performance Center, located on the grounds at Smokies Stadium, is now open for business. The Performance Center is an indoor climate-controlled facility that features three batting cages, a designated indoor pitching mound, a Hack Attack pitching machine (throws up to 95 mph), a Hack Attack Jr. pitching machine (throws up to 75 mph), and the HitTrax Data Capture & Simulation System.

The facility is available for rental to all age groups and is available for full team practices and individual rentals. The facility has the capability to host both baseball and softball teams and individual players. Rentals are by appointment only and must be made 24 hours in advance.

The Performance Center at Smokies Stadium features one state-of-the art HitTrax Data Capture & Simulation System. HitTrax is a multi-use system that can be used for analytics when training hitters, pitchers, and catchers, simulating full baseball games or home run derbies for indoor recreational leagues, storing statistics for tracking progress over time, high speed video analysis and capture, and much more. The system allows you to simulate hitting in any Major League Baseball ballpark as well as some college stadiums. The fence distances and game difficulty can be adjusted to meet the skill level of any player and any age.

"We are very excited to announce the opening of our Indoor Performance Center," Added Boyd Sports President and COO, Chris Allen. "We believe that this will be an extremely valuable asset and tool for the Smokies, youth teams, high school teams and much more for many years to come. This Performance Center truly allows for year-round training for players of all skill levels."

Instructors are encouraged to contact us to become official Performance Center certified instructors listed on our webpage. Instructors will be asked to provide a brief bio on their experience in either baseball or softball and their previous experience with teaching lessons.

During the fall and winter, the Performance Center will host indoor hitting leagues using the state-of-the-art HitTrax Data Capture & Simulation System. Hitting leagues will allow players to participate in fully simulated indoor baseball games. These leagues will be split into various age groups and will typically last about 6-8 weeks. There will be a fee per player to join each league.

The Performance Center is also a great way to celebrate your child's birthday party. Birthday parties include a full two-hour rental of the Performance Center, pizza, sodas and waters, and a behind-the-scenes tour of Smokies Stadium.

The Performance Center hours are Monday - Friday 3:00 - 9:00pm, Saturday 10:00am - 6:00pm, and Sunday 1:00 - 6:00pm. Bookings for batting cages can be made online at smokiesbaseball.com/performancecenter or by contacting events@smokiesbaseball.com. The Performance Center may also be reached at 865-286-2317.

The Smokies will commence their 2019 home campaign against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The full schedule for next season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

