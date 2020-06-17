Tennessee Smokies Announce July 3 Fireworks Show with East Tennessee High School Baseball League All-Star Game and Senior Game

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will host a fireworks show in honor of Independence Day on Friday, July 3 at Smokies Stadium. The fireworks, provided by Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc will take place immediately following the conclusion of a packed day of baseball.

Main gates open at Smokies Stadium at 4pm, and things kick off with the East Tennessee High School Baseball League (ETHSBL) Senior Game. This will be a 7 inning contest that features local high school seniors the opportunity to play under the lights a final time together.

At 7:30pm a second 7 inning game will begin, showcasing the top performers of the ETHSBL in an All-Star Game.

Tickets start at $7.50 each and are on sale starting today at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=308756. Tickets will be $10 each on the day of the game. Tennessee Smokies Full Season Ticket Holders will receive free admission. Tickets are good for both baseball games and fireworks show.

The Tennessee Smokies have made it a priority to practice social distancing, as tickets will be assigned seats and spaced out accordingly.

"We are so excited to create memories that last a lifetime at Smokies Stadium by bringing families and friends together again to celebrate Independence Day," said Tennessee Smokies General Manager Tim Volk. "We look forward to provide a great experience to these high school players that they'll remember forever."

The ETHSBL Senior and All-Star Game will be hosted with the atmosphere just like a Tennessee Smokies Minor League Baseball game, with video board graphics, promotions, retail, and everyone's favorite ballpark food.

For league standings, statistics, and more information on the East Tennessee High School Baseball League, presented by Garza Law Firm, visit the Smokies online at Smokiesbaseball.com/SummerBall.

