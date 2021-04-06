Tennessee Smokies Announce Individual Ticket Sales Information

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies announce May's single game tickets will go on sale April 22, 2021 at 10:00am. To guarantee your seat inside America's Friendliest Ballpark, season tickets, mini plans, and group tickets are currently available for purchase. More information regarding single games tickets for the remainder of the season and promotions for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.

To begin the 2021 season, one seat will be left vacant between parties in the seating bowl and bleacher seating will now be general admission seating. The Smokies are scheduled to begin their season inside Smokies Stadium on May 4 against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Tennessee Smokies have two homestands in May from May 4-May 9 and May 18-May 23.

Tim Volk, Smokies General Manager, explained, "We're ecstatic to be able to host professional baseball games and fans in our ballpark for the first time since August of 2019. The excitement and support of the community has been nothing short of spectacular as Opening Day, May 4th, gets closer and closer."

Starting April 22, the box office window will be open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865)286-2300 or by going to smokiesbaseball.com. The full schedule can also be found by going to smokiesbaseball.com.

