Tennessee Smokies Announce Fandemonium for the 2020 Season

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced they will host their 6th annual Fandemonium. Fandemonium 2020 will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Smokies Stadium. The event will run from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM and will be free for all attendees. Fans can RSVP in advance for a chance to win $50 stadium cash by visiting smokiesbaseball.com/Fandemonium2020. In addition, the first 500 people through the gates will receive a free ticket voucher to Opening Day, April 15, 2020.

Fans looking to re-stock their closets or memorabilia shelves with Tennessee Smokies items are in luck, as the club will host a "Smokies Yard Sale" during this year's Fandemonium. The sale will include promotional Smokies bobbleheads, shirts, hats, and more.

Fans will have access to the field to play catch and participate in on-field games with the Smokies Rally Crew. Attendees are encouraged to bring gloves and baseballs in order to play on the field. There will be behind the scenes guided tours around Smokies Stadium including the Smokies home team locker room, The Sensible Concrete Luxury Level, press box, Smokies Stadium Performance Center & Batting Cages, and more. Attendees will also get a chance to try free food samples and receive complimentary soft drinks and water.

Food samples available will include Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles from our new "Fowl Pole" concession stand, BBQ Nachos, Swaggerty's Breakfast Sandwiches, Gyros, Quinoa Burrito Bowl featuring Bush's Beans, Street Corn, and more. Other food items will be made available for sale including our new lineup of draft beers.

The Smokies will offer two in-person only Fandemonium ticket packages throughout the event. They will only be available from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Saturday, April 11. The first ticket package, Food Frenzy, will include four undated 2020 home game ticket vouchers, four All-You-Can-Eat tickets for Opening Day, April 15, 2020, and $15 stadium cash. The package is only $99 (value of $150.96). The second ticket package, Saturday Night Special, will include four undated 2020 Smokies baseball ticket vouchers and four left field party deck tickets for the Smokies first Saturday home game of the season, April 18, 2020. This package is only $129 (value of $172). Purchase either of these ticket bundles, and be entered to win a 2020 team signed bat. Fans will also be able to purchase single game tickets to Sunday Funday from Fan Assistance for April 19, 2020.

Fans will have the chance to take photos in front of the media backdrop and kids can enjoy inflatables in the Homer Hound's Playland presented by Shoney's. Fandemonium 2020 will also feature raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes that include giveaways, autographs, tickets, and more.

Fandemonium is a great time to pick up already purchased season tickets and mini-plan packages, as well as an opportunity to speak face-to-face with the Smokies' friendly sales staff. The GoTeez Locker Room will be open to the public with new merchandise for the 2020 season. Fans that purchase $75 worth of merchandise will receive a $15 gift card or purchase $125 worth of merchandise will receive a $25 gift card.

The Smokies will commence their 2020 home campaign against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

