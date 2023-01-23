Tennessee Smokies Announce Annual Smokies Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the team will host its Smokies Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at Smokies Stadium on June 17, 2023 at 8:00am. Early packet pick-up will take place on June 16, 2023 from 4:00pm-7:00pm inside The Batter's Box Bar + Grill.

The Smokies Trot 5K will begin at Smokies Stadium, continue onto roads surrounding the stadium, and finish with runners rounding the bases and crossing home plate.

Registration for the race is now open and will be $30. The registration fee will increase closer to the event. The fee for the 1 Mile Fun Run will be $25. Participants may register in teams or individually. Registrants will receive a Smokies Trot 5K t-shirt, a field level ticket voucher good for any June 2023 Smokies home game, and other surprise swag.

Age groups for the event will include 16U male, 16U female, 17-29 male, 17-29 female, 30-39 male, 30-39 female, 40-49 male, 40-49 female, 50-59 male, 50-59 female, 60+ male, and 60+ female.

The top three overall male and female winners will receive a custom Tennessee Smokies full size wood baseball bat. During and after the event, beer and concessions will be available for purchase.

"We are so excited about this year's race," said Tennessee Smokies Director of Outside Events Morgan Messick. "We got to bring it back last year after a two-year break, and this year is going to be better than ever! We appreciate everyone's support, and we hope to see you in June!"

For full details on the Smokies Trot 5K please visit smokiesbaseball.com/5K. To register for the race, please go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Kodak/SmokiesTrot5k . Please direct any questions to mmessick@smokiesbaseball.com.

The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

