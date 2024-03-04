Tennessee Smokies Announce 2024 Promotions and Giveaway Schedule

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies today announced the club's 2024 promotions and giveaway schedule for home games at Smokies Stadium. The promotional schedule includes 10 giveaway dates, and 20 firework shows. Tickets for all Tennessee Smokies home games will be on sale beginning March 5 at 10:00am online at smokiesbaseball.com, by phone at (865) 286-2300, and at the Smokies Stadium Box Office.

The opening series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas celebrates the Smokies' 2023 Southern League Championship. A flag-raising ceremony will be held before the first game, raising the first championship flag in Smokies Stadium's history. The giveaways begin on Opening Day presented by Bush's Beans on Friday, April 5 with a magnet schedule distributed to the first 1,500 fans provided by Graphic Creations. On Saturday, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a championship pennant presented by Hampton Inn & Suites. Sunday will treat the first 1,000 fans with a championship t-shirt giveaway sponsored by Senior Benefit Inc. The shirts will flaunt the Smokies' championship ring on the front, and the postseason roster of the championship team on the back. Smokies Stadium's annual Peanut Free Night presented by The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center will take place April 16. The Smokies have partnered with BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee for Healthcare Appreciation Nights April 17-19. Healthcare workers will receive a free ticket with proper ID on the day of the game. The second Sunday game of the season, April 21, will feature a Touch-a-Truck event presented by Waste Connections. The event will take place right outside of the ballpark, where fans can see specialty vehicles and mega machines up close, climb in the cabs, and activate their horns and lights.

Star Wars Night presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union returns to America's Friendliest Ballpark on Saturday, May 4. The team will be wearing its first of eight specialty jerseys of the year, with this day's jersey auction benefiting The Pat Summitt Foundation. The Smokies, partnered with Cherokee Distributing, will celebrate Cinco de Mayo the next day with a chips and salsa giveaway to the first 500 fans. The ever-popular Throwback Night presented by Central Creamery with dollar hotdogs will take place on May 14. New in 2024 will be Pirates at the Park on May 17. Fans can expect to see a live pirate band, sword fighting, and more swashbuckling shenanigans. The next day on May 18 will be another new theme night, Halfway to Halloween. The first 500 kids 12 and under will receive a Halloween themed Smokies pillowcase made possible by Hampton Inn & Suites. The pillowcase can be used for trick-or-treating for our vendor village taking place on the concourse. May 31 Elvis Night presented by Hard Rock Cafe returns. The first 1,000 fans 18 years and older in the ballpark will have the chance to win a family four pack of tickets to visit Graceland Mansion.

The Smokies' Grateful Dead themed game will take place on Saturday, June 1 sponsored by Remote Area Medical. The Smokies will sport jerseys themed after the infamous band that will be auctioned off for Remote Area Medical. The night will begin and conclude with concerts by The Stolen Faces. On Sunday, June 2 fans can come out and see some of their favorite cartoon heroes at Smokies Stadium for Heroes in the Park presented by East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Friday, June 7 will be a royal day at Smokies Stadium with Princesses in the Park featuring meet-and-greets with numerous princesses. On June 8 Smokies Stadium will turn into a tropical paradise sponsored by Casey's with its annual Margaritaville themed baseball game, headlined with a hawaiian shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Live music will return with a Jimmy Buffett tribute band performance after the game by Bary Jolly's Island Party. 90's Night will be held on June 22 with more information to follow.

July will begin with a favorite from year's past in 'Free Beer Night' on July 2. With the purchase of a ticket and a 2024 refillable Smokies mason jar, fans will be able to enjoy free draft beer from first pitch until the opposing team scores a run. The largest fireworks show of the year will take place on Wednesday, July 3 for the club's Independence Day Celebration presented by Folds of Honor. The team will don patriotic themed jerseys that will be auctioned off benefiting Folds of Honor. Back by popular demand, Video Game Night will be held on July 19. Christmas in July returns to Smokies Stadium on July 20. The team will wear holiday themed jerseys that will be auctioned off. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance amongst holiday cheer. The first bobblehead giveaway of the year will take place the next day on July 21. This piece sponsored by Specialty Stainless commemorates 2023 Smokies Slugger Pete Crow-Armstrong. The 'Hollywood Pete' bobblehead honors Pete's home state of California, and his quick stardom in Major League Baseball. This giveaway is for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Shark at the Park endorsed by Xperia makes its debut at Smokies Stadium on July 26. Fans can expect nautical fun and promotions throughout the evening. Wrestling Night will take place on July 27. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will be gifted a Glenn Jacobs Pillow Buddy presented by Visit Knoxville. Live wrestling will be held after the baseball game by Piledriver Pro Wrestling.

On August 9, the popular cartoon character Bluey will make her way to America's Friendliest Ballpark to interact with Smokies fans. Paint the Park Pink Night returns on August 10 where the Smokies players will wear pink specialty jerseys benefiting Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. The annual Tennessee themed baseball game at Smokies Stadium will be on Saturday, August 24. Fans can look forward to the Smokies wearing Vols themed jerseys in support of The Pat Summitt Foundation. More promotions about this night are coming soon.

The last homestand of the season, September 10 through 15, will pay homage to Smokies Stadium's history. Saturday, September 14 will feature a Smokies Stadium replica giveaway. On September 15 fans will receive a 'Last Game' Baseball. Both giveaways will be for the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

The club will host 20 fireworks shows at the ballpark presented by Pepsi, Coors Light, and Remote Area Medical. Those dates are 5/4, 5/17, 5/18, 5/31, 6/1, 6/7, 6/8, 6/21, 6/22, 7/1, 7/2, 7/3, 7/19, 7/20, 7/26, 7/27, 8/9, 8/10, 8/24, and 9/14.

Tuesdays kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game presented by Shoney's. All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays return endorsed by OTICS USA, Inc. Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 draft beer on Thirsty Thursdays sponsored by Coors Light. Every Family Funday Sunday offers a great value for tickets and fun presented by the YMCA of East Tennessee.

More promotions, giveaways, and theme nights will be announced later on smokiesbaseball.com and our social media platforms @smokiesbaseball.

The box office window is open Monday-Friday from 10:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865) 286-2300 or by going to smokiesbaseball.com.

