Tennessee Smokies Announce 2023 Fandemonium

March 20, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced they will host their 'Fandemonium' Fan Fest on Saturday, April 1 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at Smokies Stadium. The event is free for all attendees. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free voucher to any 2023 Smokies April home game.

The Fan Fest will be loaded with free prizes and experiences. Fans that RSVP in advance have a chance to win $50 stadium cash by visiting smokiesbaseball.com. Complimentary raffle tickets will be distributed to win attraction passes to local attractions. Children 12 and under will have access to bounce houses in Homer Hound's Playland presented by Shoney's.

The Batter's Box Bar + Grill will be open with featured specials. Inside the restaurant beginning at 2:30pm fans can watch a live recording of the Smokies' new podcast, 'Wild Pitches,' co-hosted by the voice of the Smokies, Mick Gillispie. Special guests include Smokies Stadium PA Announcer George Yardley and others.

Fans will have access to the field to play catch and take photos. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own gloves and baseballs. There will be behind-the-scenes guided tours around Smokies Stadium including the Smokies' team locker room, Luxury Level, press box, Smokies Stadium Performance Center, and more.

The Tennessee Smokies will offer free samples from a range of concession stands and food carts including popcorn and soft drinks. New items include the Swaggerty's bacon jam bratwurst, Prop & Peller bavarian pretzels, hot 'Takis' corndog, caramel apple funnel cake, and much more. The new lineup of beer and souvenir items will be available for purchase as well.

The GoTeez Locker Room will be stocked with brand new 2023 merchandise. Fans that spend $75 or more will receive a $10 gift card.

The Smokies will offer two in-person only Fandemonium ticket packages exclusively for this event. The Homerun Package will include two undated vouchers good for any 2023 Smokies home game, two vouchers to any Opening Weekend game at Smokies Stadium (April 6-8), and $10 stadium cash. A $74 value for $50.

The Grand Slam Package consists of four undated vouchers good for any 2023 Smokies home game, two mini bat vouchers, an appetizer from The Batter's Box Bar + Grill, and $20 stadium cash. A $106 value for $79.

Fandemonium is a great opportunity to pick up already purchased season tickets and mini-plan packages, Silver Smokies, Cub Club plans, as well as an opportunity to speak face-to-face with the Smokies' friendly sales staff. Single game tickets will also be on sale at the box office.

The Smokies will commence their 2023 home campaign against the Birmingham Barons on Thursday, April 6. The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 20, 2023

Tennessee Smokies Announce 2023 Fandemonium - Tennessee Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.