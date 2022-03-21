Tennessee Smokies Announce 2022 Fandemonium

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced they will host their 'Fandemonium' Fan Fest on Saturday, April 2 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at Smokies Stadium. The event is free for all attendees. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free voucher to Smokies Opening Day on April 8.

The Fan Fest will be loaded with free prizes and experiences. Fans that RSVP in advance have a chance to win $50 stadium cash by visiting smokiesbaseball.com. Complimentary raffle tickets will be distributed to win attraction passes to Ober Gatlinburg, Lumberjack Feud, Zoo Knoxville, and more. Children 12 and under will have access to bounce houses in Homer Hound's Playland presented by Shoney's.

The Easter Bunny will visit Smokies Stadium from 2:00pm-3:00pm for family photos and interaction.

Fans will have access to the field to play catch and participate in on-field games with the Smokies Rally Crew. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own gloves and baseballs. There will be behind-the-scenes guided tours around Smokies Stadium including the Smokies' team locker room, Luxury Level, press box, Smokies Stadium Performance Center, and more.

The Tennessee Smokies will offer free samples from a range of concession stands, carts, and The Fowl Pole food truck. New items include Classic Cookie Bombs, Bush's Best BBQ Burrito, chicken wraps, and much more. Popcorn, soft drinks, and other items will be sampled throughout the event.

The Batter's Box Bar and Grill, now open on non-game days, will be open with featured specials. Other items for purchase at this event include beer and new souvenir soda cups.

The GoTeez Locker Room will be stocked with brand new 2022 merchandise. Fans that spend $75 or more will receive a $15 gift card.

The Smokies will offer two in-person only Fandemonium ticket packages exclusively for this event. The Super Fan Package will include two undated vouchers good for any 2022 Smokies home game, two vouchers to Opening Day at Smokies Stadium, and $10 stadium cash. A $70 value for $50.

The Mega Fan Package consists of four undated vouchers good for any 2022 Smokies home game, two foam fingers, an appetizer from The Batter's Box Bar + Grill, and $20 stadium cash. A $100 value for $75.

Fandemonium is a great opportunity to pick up already purchased season tickets and mini-plan packages, as well as an opportunity to speak face-to-face with the Smokies' friendly sales staff.

The Smokies will commence their 2022 home campaign against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday, April 8. The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

