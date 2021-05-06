Tennessee Bound: Former Double-A Club Will Host Goldeyes to Begin 2021

WINNIPEG, MB - Due to the ongoing closure of the Canada/US border, the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 home opener at Shaw Park (originally scheduled for May 21st) has been postponed to a later date.

The Goldeyes will play their scheduled home games at The Ballpark at Jackson (Jackson, Tennessee), home of the Jackson Generals professional baseball club. The Goldeyes will assess a return to Winnipeg as progress is made towards a reopening of the border.

"Thank you to the Jackson Generals for their willingness to provide the Winnipeg Goldeyes a home for the 2021 season," said Goldeyes' President/CEO Sam Katz. "We look forward to building a great relationship with Jackson, and providing the community with an exciting an entertaining brand of baseball."

The Goldeyes first game in Jackson is scheduled for Friday, May 21st against the Chicago Dogs. Fans can follow the team all season on the Goldeyes' official broadcast partner, CJNU 93.7 FM. Games will also be streamed online at www.cjnu.ca, and video streamed through the American Association's subscription service at www.aabaseball.tv

A revised version of the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 schedule will be released Friday.

"The Goldeyes are still committed to hosting fans at Shaw Park in 2021," said Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier. "We are in regular communication with health authorities on both sides of the border, and will continue to make adjustments as necessary. We want to express our sincerest thanks to the Generals' organization and their front office staff for agreeing to host us, and look forward to bringing the American Association's high-level brand of baseball to the City of Jackson."

Built in time for the 1998 season, The Ballpark at Jackson is home to the Generals, who will resume play in 2022. The club served as the Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Chicago Cubs (1998-2006), Seattle Mariners (2007-16), and Arizona Diamondbacks (2017-19). The 6,000-seat facility hosted the Southern League All-Star Game in 1999 and 2011, and has been utilized for both college and high school baseball. The Generals won four Southern League championships, including three of the last four in league history.

"The Jackson Generals are thrilled to host the Goldeyes at The Ballpark at Jackson this summer," said Generals' general manager Marcus Sabata. "The pandemic has been tough on everyone, so when the opportunity to host Winnipeg arose, we were happy to help out a fellow ballclub. Although our fans look forward to welcoming the Generals back in 2022, I have no doubt that Jackson will show Winnipeg some true southern hospitality in the meantime. We look forward to an exciting summer of 'J-Peg' baseball."

Professional baseball in Jackson dates back to 1903, including an original version of the Generals that played through the 1954 season. The city then went without professional baseball until the arrival of the modern Generals (then known as the West Tennessee Diamond Jaxx) in 1998. Jackson is located 208 kilometres southwest of Nashville and 140 kilometres northeast of Memphis.

"Based on our internal COVID-19 readiness plan- as well as what the American Association collectively achieved last season- we believe there is a path to hosting games at Shaw Park in 2021 in a manner that is safe for everyone passing through the gates," said Collier. "Health and safety remains our top priority, and we will continue to adhere to all local, provincial, and federal guidelines."

The Goldeyes have developed an extensive COVID-19 readiness plan to protect fans in attendance at Shaw Park.

Winnipeg Goldeyes COVID-19 Readiness Plan: https://goldeyes.com/covid19-readiness-plan/

The Goldeyes are also working with US health authorities to ensure that Goldeyes players and staff, as well as players and staff from opposing teams, will be fully vaccinated prior to arriving in Winnipeg.

Additionally, the Goldeyes announced their 2021 spring training schedule, which begins May 6th. The Goldeyes play four exhibition games (full list below) with their training camp based out of Franklin Field (Franklin, Wisconsin), home of the Milwaukee Milkmen.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to the Milkmen and their staff for hosting us during spring training," added Collier. "Franklin Field has quickly emerged as one of the premiere facilities in minor league baseball, and we look forward to having a productive camp."

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Spring Training Schedule

Saturday, May 8th at Gary SouthShore (US Steel Yard - Gary, Indiana), 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 9th vs. Gary SouthShore (Franklin Field - Franklin, Wisconsin), 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11th at Milwaukee (Franklin Field - Franklin, Wisconsin), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12th at Milwaukee (Franklin Field - Franklin, Wisconsin), 6:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2021 season on May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

