Ten-Run Third Dooms Ports in Second Straight Loss

September 9, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Ca. - The Modesto Nuts exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning as the Ports fell for the second straight night in a slugfest, falling 17-11 on Thursday evening at John Thurman Field.

The Nuts (64-65) wasted no time in jumping out to an early lead, scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning. A single, walk and fielders' choice loaded the bases with nobody out for Hogan Windish who got the Nuts on the board with an RBI groundout to make it 1-0. With runners on second and third, Cole Young then blooped a single to left field to score Freuddy Batista from third base extending the Modesto lead to 2-0.

The Ports (44-85) responded quickly, tying the game in the top of the second. Three straight hits off Nuts starter Jake Miednik - a Tommy Stevenson double and singles by Junior Perez and T.J. Schofield-Sam - loaded the bases with nobody out for Brennan Milone who lined a single to left field to get the Ports on the board, scoring Stevenson from third base. After a strikeout, Jhoan Paulino lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to tie the game at two.

With the game tied at two after two and a half innings, then came the fateful bottom of the third that saw the first 10 Modesto hitters reach base and score. Stockton starter Jose Dicochea walked the first three hitters of the frame and was lifted in favor of reliever Blaze Pontes who walked Axel Sanchez to force in a run giving the Nuts the lead at 3-2. After a single scored another run, Colin Davis cleared the bases with a three-run double to left field making it 7-2 Modesto. Walking Cabrera then followed with a two-run homer to left field to give the Nuts a 9-2 lead. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Cole Young who hit a two-run single to center field to make it 11-2. Another run scored on a fielders' choice to give the Nuts a 12-2 lead.

As they did on Wednesday night, the Ports' offense battled back. Paulino drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Caeden Trenkle drove in four runs between the seventh and eighth with a two-run single and two-run triple, respectively.

The Nuts, however, kept their foot to the accelerator scoring twice in the sixth, once in the seventh and twice in the eighth on an inside-the-park home run by Tyler Locklear.

Trailing 17-8, the Ports tallied three runs in the ninth on a two-run double by T.J. Schofield-Sam and an RBI single by catcher Luis Marinez cutting the Modesto lead to 17-11, but Nuts reliever Ty Adcock got Jhoan Paulino to ground out to third base to end the game.

Miednik (1-3) got the win for the Nuts firing five innings of three-run ball allowing six hits while striking out five. Dicochea (0-2) took the loss for Stockton surrendering five runs on three hits over two innings while walking five and striking out two.

The Ports will look to even the series in game four with the Nuts on Friday night at John Thurman Field in Modesto. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

