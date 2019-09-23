Ten Mariners Attending AHL Camps

PORTLAND, ME - As NHL training camps begin to cut down their roster to get ready for the start of the 2019-20 season, AHL camps are underway. Four AHL organizations have Mariners players on their training camp roster that are currently under contract with the Mariners. Some or all of these players could be assigned to Mariners camp next week.

The following players, currently under contract with the Mariners, are attending AHL camps:

Hartford Wolf Pack

F Terrence Wallin

F Taylor Cammarata

F Alex Kile

D Johnny Coughlin

G Francois Brassard

Laval Rocket

F Michael McNicholas

D Gabriel Sylvestre

D Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

D Josh Couturier

Hershey Bears

F Dillan Fox

In addition to the above camp attendees in Hartford, are forward Greg Chase and defenseman Zach Tolkinen, who both signed contracts with the Wolf Pack over the summer. Joining them at Wolf Pack camp are forwards Ty Ronning, Ryan Gropp, both currently under contract with the New York Rangers. Forward Dawson Leedahl and defenseman Sean Day (also Rangers signees), remain at NHL camp.

The Laval Rocket, who supplied the Mariners with many players throughout the 2018-19 season, re-signed forward Morgan Adams-Moisan, defenseman Ryan Culkin, and goaltender Connor LaCouvee in the offseason. The Mariners retained LaCouvee's ECHL rights over the summer, meaning he cannot be assigned to any other ECHL team. Other players at Rocket camp that suited up for the Mariners in 2018-19 include Montreal Canadiens signed forwards Michael Pezzetta, Hayden Verbeek, and Antoine Waked.

Additionally, defenseman Scott Savage re-signed with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals over the offseason, but remains under ECHL rights with the Mariners.

The Mariners begin their training camp next week with three sessions at Troubh Arena, Wednesday, October 2nd through Friday October 4th. All sessions begin at 10 AM are open to the public. The Mariners host a preseason game against the Worcester Railers on Saturday, October 5th at the Rinks at Exeter in Exeter, New Hampshire at 4:30 PM, also free to the public. An open to the public evening practice will take place at the Cross Insurance Arena on Tuesday, October 8th from 6-7 PM, which includes team introductions and a postgame autograph session for full season ticket holders. Doors will open at 5:30.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Tickets to all 36 home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans, flex packs and group tickets are also available. For more information, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

