Ten Former Shuckers on Brewers NLDS Roster

BILOXI, MS - Ten former Biloxi Shuckers players and coaches are part of the Milwaukee Brewers 2018 NLDS roster that was announced by the Brewers ?on Thursday morning. The list includes six Minor League players, three Major League rehab players and former manager Carlos Subero as members of the N.L. Central Champions playoff roster for the first round of the 2018 MLB Postseason.

INF Orlando Arcia, RHP Corbin Burnes, LHP Josh Hader, RHP Freddy Peralta and RHP Brandon Woodruff all make the Brewers postseason roster after spending time as a Brewers' farmhand with the Shuckers. Arcia joined the Brewers in 2016, Hader and Woodruff debuted for the big-league club in 2017 while Burnes and Peralta each burst onto the scene with the Brewers in 2018. LHP Wade Miley made three appearances for the Shuckers in 2018 on a Minor League contract, pitching his way to a 40-man roster spot with the Brewers.

Additionally, RHP Corey Knebel made three appearances on Major League rehab for the Shuckers in 2018, RHP Junior Guerra made a Major League rehab start in 2017 and Domingo Santana appeared in three games for the Shuckers in 2016 on a Major League rehab assignment. Finally, 2015 Shuckers manager Carlos Subero, who was named the Southern League Manager of the Year in his one season with Biloxi, serves as the first base coach and infield coach for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Woodruff is slated to start Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday afternoon at 4:07 PM CT. A member of the Shuckers in 2016 and the 2016 Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year, it will be his first start since June 10 at Philadelphia.

