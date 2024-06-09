Temwa Chawinga Taps Home from Close Range! #nwsl
June 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2024
- Courage TST Team Advances to Monday's $1 Million Championship Match - North Carolina Courage
- Portland Thorns Shut Out North Carolina With 1-0 Win - Portland Thorns FC
- Courage Falls, 1-0, Behind Second-Half Penalty - North Carolina Courage
- Spirit Continues Record Start to 2024 Season, Returns Home with Three Hard-Earned Points - Washington Spirit
- Chicago Red Stars Break NWSL Attendance Record, But Fall to Bay FC , 0-2 - Chicago Red Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current Return from International Break Looking to Sweep Seattle Reign in 2024 Season Series
- Prime Video to Stream Kansas City Current Match at Orlando Pride September 13
- Kansas City Current Defender Gabrielle Robinson Suffers Torn ACL
- NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Series Announces Broadcast Details and Playoff Sites
- Kansas City Current Midfielder Debinha Called up for International Break