Temwa Chawinga Saw Her Moment and She Took It#nwsl
May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Kimmi Ascanio Scores Game-Winner as San Diego Wave FC Defeats Gotham FC 1-0 - San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Returns Home, Welcomes In-State Rival Angel City FC to PayPal Park - Bay FC
- Freeman, Stevens Re-Enter Starting Lineup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing's Home Game against Seattle Postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday - Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit Faces Utah Royals FC Looking to Deliver Another Home Win - Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC Visits Nation's Capitol to Take on Washington Spirit - Utah Royals FC
- ACFC Vice-Captain and Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity Discuss Preparation Ahead of Road Match against NorCal Rival Bay FC - Angel City FC
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Chicago Stars - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Forward Chloe Ricketts Called up to U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Forward Mary Long, Defender Katie Scott Named to U.S. Concacaf U-20 Championship Roster - Kansas City Current
- Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Kansas City Current on Friday - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Forward Mary Long, Defender Katie Scott Named to U.S. Concacaf U-20 Championship Roster
- Kansas City Current Start Three-Match Road Swing at Orlando Pride
- Claire Hutton Earns Kansas City Current's Nomination for NWSL Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide
- Kansas City Current Announces Historic Partnership with Pitchside Coffee as Next Restaurant Partner at CPKC Stadium
- Kansas City Current Duo Called up by Brazil for Upcoming International Window